Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 554 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $123.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.