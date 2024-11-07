Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 90,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Air Lease Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

