Langar Global HealthTech ETF (NYSEARCA:LGHT) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Langar Global HealthTech ETF (NYSEARCA:LGHT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.49. 4,017 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 2,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Langar Global HealthTech ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43.

Langar Global HealthTech ETF Company Profile

The Langar Global HealthTech ETF (LGHT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of healthcare technology companies worldwide. LGHT was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Langar.

