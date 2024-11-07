Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 138,415 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after purchasing an additional 640,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

