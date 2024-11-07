Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 20 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $816.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $783.57 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,035.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,038.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,092.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.