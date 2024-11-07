Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys New Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,296,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 898,398 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,056,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4,254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,224,000 after purchasing an additional 333,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 690.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 217,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT opened at $117.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.81.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 130.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.03.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

