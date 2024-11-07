Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Macy’s Stock Up 5.0 %

M stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.81%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

