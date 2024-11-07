Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $460,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $255.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,819.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $255.00 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 9.8 %

NSC stock opened at $276.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.14. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $294.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.16.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

