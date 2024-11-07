Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.71 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,267,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,178,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,362 shares of company stock worth $11,450,695 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

FDS stock opened at $478.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.37. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

