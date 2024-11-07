Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,250 shares of company stock worth $2,746,988 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

