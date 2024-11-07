BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Holdings Decreased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 827,523 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,916,000 after acquiring an additional 530,749 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,381,000 after purchasing an additional 318,598 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,408,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,161,000 after purchasing an additional 203,067 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $118.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.69 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

