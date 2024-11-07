Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $96,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 35.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BlackRock by 219.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $161,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 62.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $759,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,194.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 35,061 shares of company stock valued at $30,734,840 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,029.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $646.91 and a 1-year high of $1,057.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $947.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $857.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $995.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $995.31.

Read Our Latest Report on BlackRock

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.