Head-To-Head Review: Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) & Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oblong and Vimeo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $3.05 million 0.86 -$4.38 million N/A N/A Vimeo $417.21 million 2.68 $22.03 million $0.20 33.70

Vimeo has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.0% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Oblong shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Vimeo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oblong and Vimeo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vimeo 0 3 1 0 2.25

Vimeo has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.15%. Given Vimeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Oblong.

Volatility & Risk

Oblong has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vimeo has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -138.72% -78.25% -62.41% Vimeo 8.08% 8.66% 5.42%

Summary

Vimeo beats Oblong on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which offers an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it provides network solutions, including Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. The company serves a range of industries comprising aerospace, consulting, executive search, broadcast media, legal, insurance, technology, financial services, education, healthcare, real estate, retail, construction, hospitality, and others, as well as government sector. Oblong, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, and digital agencies. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

