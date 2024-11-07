Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.55.

AMZN stock opened at $207.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.23. Amazon.com has a one year low of $139.52 and a one year high of $207.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,859 shares of company stock worth $10,215,097. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

