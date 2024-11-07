Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $18.96 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 384.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,913 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $18,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,214,000 after acquiring an additional 479,548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,495,000 after acquiring an additional 249,405 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,274 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 8.9 %

JCI stock opened at $81.49 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.92%.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

