Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,899,000 after acquiring an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,549,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,586,000 after purchasing an additional 157,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,127,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,973,000 after purchasing an additional 45,717 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,890,000 after buying an additional 198,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,941,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $161.03 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.88 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.63%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

