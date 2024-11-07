Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,481 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 16,411 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.19% of Expedia Group worth $38,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,570,779.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,570,779.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,958,891. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $171.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $173.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

