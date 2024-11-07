Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Reliance by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Reliance by 20.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,270,000 after acquiring an additional 184,509 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 13.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,753,000 after acquiring an additional 46,259 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,816,000 after purchasing an additional 127,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 35,336 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.40.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In other Reliance news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Price Performance

RS stock opened at $326.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.85. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

