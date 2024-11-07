Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR opened at $102.88 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $107.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,853.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

