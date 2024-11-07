Rodman & Renshaw Begins Coverage on Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Stock analysts at Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BCAX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Bicara Therapeutics

NASDAQ BCAX opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. Bicara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,156,566. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bicara Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,156,566. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,833,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares in the company, valued at $77,461,524. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Bicara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.