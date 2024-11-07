Rodman & Renshaw Begins Coverage on Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Stock analysts at Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.94% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BCAX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.
Read Our Latest Report on Bicara Therapeutics
Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Bicara Therapeutics
In other Bicara Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,156,566. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bicara Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,156,566. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,833,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares in the company, valued at $77,461,524. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
About Bicara Therapeutics
Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bicara Therapeutics
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.