Brokerages Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT at $126.00

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Price Performance

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $91.17 on Thursday. Lantheus has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.57.

In other Lantheus news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter worth $1,269,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lantheus by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 265.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.