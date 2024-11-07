National Pension Service Increases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,612 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $39,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.58. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

