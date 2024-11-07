Analysts Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target at $3.49

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

WOOF stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,554 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,667 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,401,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after buying an additional 1,092,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 1,876,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 1,677,179 shares during the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

