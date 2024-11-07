JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $247.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.71. The company has a market cap of $695.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $142.82 and a 52 week high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

