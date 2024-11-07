Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $28.95 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.1% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $247.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $142.82 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

