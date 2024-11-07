Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $102.98 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.64.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 73.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $291,567.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $1,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,947,726.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,638 shares of company stock worth $20,924,155. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

