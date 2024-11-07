Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $19.99 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $19,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after acquiring an additional 426,900 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13,540.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 416,898 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,854.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 398,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after purchasing an additional 389,975 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4,695.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after buying an additional 284,197 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $41,467,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,899,353 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $109.00 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.66 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

