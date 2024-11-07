Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $14,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 423.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entergy from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Entergy from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.96.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $146.06 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

