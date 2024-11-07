Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 19,634 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 3,077.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 117.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 39,519 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of SLM by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 290,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 97,832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in SLM by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SLM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 816,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). SLM had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. SLM’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

