Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,854,998 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $21,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

