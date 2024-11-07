Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 5,408.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,166.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

