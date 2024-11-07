Prossimo Advisors LLC Buys 47 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $247.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $142.82 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.