Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 61,798 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,291 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61,798 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,144,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $135.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $196.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,109.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,594. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,109.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.