StockNews.com Downgrades Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) to Hold

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. Sabre has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,322,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,420,000 after purchasing an additional 678,588 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 33,353,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838,230 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP increased its position in shares of Sabre by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 19,231,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sabre by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,324,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150,989 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Sabre by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,986,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 264,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

