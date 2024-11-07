StockNews.com Downgrades Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) to Hold

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Sabre Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. Sabre has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.74.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
