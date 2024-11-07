Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.45 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 109,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 41,981 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $724,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.1% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $413,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

