Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 14.2 %

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.46. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $229.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

