CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $403.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.41. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $167.27 and a 12-month high of $407.34.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $393,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at $20,334,891.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 105.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.