CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
CSW Industrials Trading Up 6.5 %
NASDAQ CSWI opened at $403.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.41. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $167.27 and a 12-month high of $407.34.
In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $393,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at $20,334,891.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
