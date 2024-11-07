Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $55,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,945.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $72,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $488,604.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $55,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,945.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,976 shares of company stock worth $720,562. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 423.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 203,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 164,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,148,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,959,000 after acquiring an additional 408,484 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 127.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 204,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 114,822 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 98,561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 187,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 187,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,161,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161,535 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

