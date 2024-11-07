Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CNTY has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $118.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.55.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 40.28% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,896,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 61,522 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,953,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,690,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 27.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,530,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 325,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 214.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 147,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,333 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

