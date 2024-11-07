Roth Capital Downgrades Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) to Hold

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HDSN. Craig Hallum downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hudson Technologies from $8.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.