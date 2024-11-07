US Bancorp DE Has $2.09 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1,010.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 80.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $107.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $125.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.62.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.