AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,080,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,860,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,423,000 after purchasing an additional 208,407 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,062,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,068,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,579,000 after buying an additional 279,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 998,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,783,000 after buying an additional 274,558 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average of $92.92. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $99.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

