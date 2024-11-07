Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.62 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $329.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.87%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

