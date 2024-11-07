QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,652 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 75.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1,100.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOGI opened at $78.62 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $102.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.3687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other Logitech International news, Director Guy Gecht acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.12 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,963.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

