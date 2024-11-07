Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $332,000 Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth about $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

NYSE SMP opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $399.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 71.61%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

