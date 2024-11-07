MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,767,000 after buying an additional 110,601 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 74,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MarineMax by 342.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

MarineMax Price Performance

MarineMax stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.85. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. MarineMax had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

