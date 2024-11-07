Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in SpartanNash by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Stock Up 3.6 %

SPTN stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.39. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

