NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in NVR by 57.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,679. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $9,202.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9,430.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8,467.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,818.01 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $125.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 496.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

