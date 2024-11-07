QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358,007 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $1,964,250,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PG&E by 17.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,910,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,352,000 after buying an additional 14,998,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,731,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,693 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Up 0.1 %

PG&E Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $20.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Bank of America started coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCG

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.