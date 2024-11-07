Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.73. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

